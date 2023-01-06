Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married 11 months. We’ve been together five years and have lived together for the last three. This is my second marriage and his third. I have put up with a lot from him and overlooked way too much. He isn’t affectionate, doesn’t kiss me hello or goodbye unless I ask, and doesn’t hug me.

He doesn’t seem to like sex either, although if I say it, he gets mad at me and says he does. We might have sex twice a month. I would like it more often than that, but I have tolerated his almost nonexistent sex drive. He never initiates. He is moody and complains about things not going his way with his job, his life, his 16-year-old daughter, etc. Yet he doesn’t make positive changes.

Since the wedding, he has stopped sleeping with me in the same bed. He claims I snore and it wakes him up. I don’t like the TV on when I’m falling asleep, and he demands to have it on. He won’t go with me to visit my family but demands that I go with him on weekends and during the week to have dinner at his parents’.

I moved an hour and a half away from my children and grandchildren to be with him. When I mention that I would like to have the kids spend the night, he comes up with a million excuses why that isn’t a good idea, but when his daughter wants to spend the night, it’s fine.

OMG, as I write this, I’m wondering WHY am I with him? I feel like crying. I do love him, and when I think about not being with him, it feels like my heart is falling out of my chest. What should I do?

— Heartbroken & Stuck in the East

Dear Heartbroken: I know what I would do if I were in your situation, but I’m not you. You stated that you gained insight from writing this letter. You appear to be an intelligent person. I suggest you reread your letter several more times, because after you do, I am confident you will know what you need to do.

Dear Abby: I am in my 40s and have been divorced for seven years after an awful marriage. I have two daughters who would love for me to meet someone and have the loving relationship I deserve. The problem is, I fell in love with someone after my divorce, and he decided to marry someone else. I have no way of knowing if he is still married. We are not allowed to have contact because of his new wife’s jealousy.

My heart is broken. I don’t know how to move on from someone I truly felt was my soul mate. How do you tell your heart to move on? It feels impossible. No one compares to him, so I feel like my only option is to settle for less than the best or stay single.

— Downhearted in Ohio

Dear Downhearted: Either of those options MIGHT work for you. But a better one would be to realize that while this man may have been YOUR soul mate, you were not HIS. Then make a rational decision to move forward with your life.