Dear Abby: Mom feels betrayed by her friend who snitched

Dear Abby: I have recently found out that someone I thought was a good friend is the person who snitched and got my daughter in serious trouble at school. Our daughters attended the same preschool, middle school and high school. Although they were friends, the friendship was more between us moms.

Before middle school graduation, the students had an outing at the beach. Some of the girls, my daughter included, decided to bring vodka and orange juice. A few days later, my daughter was called to the principal’s office where she was thoroughly reprimanded. Any awards she was to receive were rescinded. I learned from one of the teachers that this “friend” is the person who turned her in.

Why didn’t she come to me and tell me? I almost feel like she wanted my daughter to get in trouble. I have run into her a couple of times and have been cold and distant, but I want to confront her. I was going to write and tell her why. Do you think this is a good idea?

— Furious in Florida

Dear Furious: I don’t blame you for being upset, but an eighth-grader bringing alcohol to a school celebration is wrong on many levels. I do not advise putting anything in writing. Convey your message and get the answer you want by doing it directly, face to face.