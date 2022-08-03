Dear Abby: Mom’s lack of inhibition troubles son’s girlfriend

Dear Abby: I have been with my 45-year-old boyfriend, “Doug,” for six years. His mother, who was widowed five years ago, has moved here to Florida from New Jersey. Doug is very protective of her, which I kind of understand because she’s 63. The kicker is, she has started flashing her breasts at us. I’m pretty sure she does it to Doug when I’m not around as well. I have mentioned to him multiple times about how disturbing it is, but he brushes it off and refuses to confront her. We have adult children, and she recently went into the pool with all of them with nothing on. It is starting to worry me. I don’t want to be the one to confront her because it will get ugly.

— Flashed in Florida

Dear Flashed: Has Doug’s mother always been a “free spirit” who thinks flashing and skinny-dipping are amusing, or is her exhibitionistic behavior something new? If she has always been this way, someone should point out that what she’s doing is inappropriate unless it’s clear that nobody minds. In this case, YOU mind, and I wouldn’t be surprised if your adult children were also less than enthusiastic about the woman’s performance. If her exhibitionism is something new, then she should be evaluated, first by a doctor who specializes in geriatric patients and, if necessary, referred to one who specializes in geriatric psychiatry.