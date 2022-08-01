Dear Abby: Mother-in-law’s comments caught on camera

Dear Abby: I recently made some unflattering comments about my daughter-in-law to my son. They were recorded on their Ring doorbell. Now she’s angry with me and my son, and I’m not sure I will ever see the grandchildren again. When I emailed her an apology, she said she didn’t know if she could ever forgive me. She will see my husband, but I am not allowed over there if she will be around.

Any words of wisdom as to what to do? We have always helped them out with the children and sometimes financially. Should my husband tell her if I’m not welcome, then he feels the same way? I know he feels caught in the middle between me and the whole situation.

— Messed Up in Illinois

Dear Messed Up: You have learned the hard way that in our technological society, privacy is history. I do NOT feel it would be helpful to threaten your son and daughter-in-law by withholding your husband from interacting with them and the grandkids. What you should do is apologize AGAIN to your daughter-in-law for your critical and unkind comments. Repeatedly, if necessary. Then hope she can find it in her heart to forgive you.