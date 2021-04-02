Dear Abby: Moving back home comes with questions of privacy

Dear Abby: At the age of 30, I recently had to move back with my parents. I am not the tidiest person in the world, but I thrive on the saying, “Dust, not dirt.”

I recently went on vacation. I knew my room was a little messier than I’d like, but I also knew I’d return from vacation ready to tackle the pile of laundry and sweep and mop the floor. Lo and behold, when I walked into my room, it was clean and organized! Abby, I felt my privacy had been invaded.

I was embarrassed and ashamed, but also hurt because my parents had trespassed beyond my closed door. I feel betrayed and like my personal privacy was undermined. What should I do?

— Invaded Space

Dear Invaded: I’m glad you asked. I think you should get over it, and fast. I assume you are staying rent-free in your parents’ home.

You are no longer a teenager, and nobody trespassed. While you are under their roof, make an extra effort to keep the room you occupy free from dust and a pile of dirty laundry. If you act like a gracious guest instead of a spoiled child, there will be no reason to feel embarrassed or ashamed.

Dear Abby: I’m married and the mother of two kids, ages 5 and 7. My husband is a very involved father and partner in our marriage. My complaint is that he’s too trusting of other people and doesn’t keep an eye on the kids in public places.

An example: He’ll take them to the grocery store and let them hang out in the toy department while he’s getting groceries. They will be 100 yards away from each other. I have told him several times that I’m not comfortable with this, yet he continues to do it. I’m not sure what to do about it anymore. Have you any suggestions?

— Nervous in Nebraska

Dear Nervous: Yes. Because your husband can’t be trusted to watch the children when they accompany him shopping, talk to the kids and impress upon them the importance of staying close to their father. However, if this doesn’t work, then YOU will have to take over the errands until the children are older.