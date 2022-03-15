Subscribe

Dear Abby: Neighborhood frostier amid political divide

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
March 15, 2022, 1:56PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Dear Abby: My wife and I share a common driveway with our neighbors. These neighbors are keenly aware that my wife and I do not share their political views. After the election, one of them quit speaking to us or even acknowledging our presence.

After a few months, I approached him in the shared driveway and said “Bob, it is obvious you are not speaking to me. If I have offended you, let me know and I will do my best to apologize.” His response was, “I’ll think about it.” That was the last I heard for a while, but he still shunned me.

A few months later, he rang my doorbell and asked us to accept his apology, saying, “Only God can judge.” I knew what he meant. Life is short, the neighborhood is small and neighbors need each other, so my wife and I accepted his “apology.”

Now, months later, he is back to not acknowledging our existence. I see him several times a week. I am happy to continue “turning the other cheek,” but with no results so far, both cheeks are getting red. Any suggestions?

— Free Thinker in Texas

Dear Free Thinker: Stop turning any of your cheeks in this neighbor’s direction. It’s a shame that so many relationships have been destroyed in this country because people were unwilling to TALK with or LISTEN to each other. Folks on both sides of the aisle had their reasons for voting the way they did in the last presidential election. Those reasons cannot be understood unless they are calmly discussed. Individuals who are not mature enough to discuss their differences are really not worth your time, so ignore what he’s doing and go on with your life.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette