Dear Abby: Neighborhood frostier amid political divide

Dear Abby: My wife and I share a common driveway with our neighbors. These neighbors are keenly aware that my wife and I do not share their political views. After the election, one of them quit speaking to us or even acknowledging our presence.

After a few months, I approached him in the shared driveway and said “Bob, it is obvious you are not speaking to me. If I have offended you, let me know and I will do my best to apologize.” His response was, “I’ll think about it.” That was the last I heard for a while, but he still shunned me.

A few months later, he rang my doorbell and asked us to accept his apology, saying, “Only God can judge.” I knew what he meant. Life is short, the neighborhood is small and neighbors need each other, so my wife and I accepted his “apology.”

Now, months later, he is back to not acknowledging our existence. I see him several times a week. I am happy to continue “turning the other cheek,” but with no results so far, both cheeks are getting red. Any suggestions?

— Free Thinker in Texas

Dear Free Thinker: Stop turning any of your cheeks in this neighbor’s direction. It’s a shame that so many relationships have been destroyed in this country because people were unwilling to TALK with or LISTEN to each other. Folks on both sides of the aisle had their reasons for voting the way they did in the last presidential election. Those reasons cannot be understood unless they are calmly discussed. Individuals who are not mature enough to discuss their differences are really not worth your time, so ignore what he’s doing and go on with your life.