Dear Abby: New living arrangement includes a proposition

Dear Abby: Six months into the pandemic I was furloughed, then laid off a few months later. Because of the loss of income, I could no longer afford my rent and was forced to move. It was tough finding anything affordable in the area. A good friend from college (“Josie”) and her husband own a big home with a detached guest house, and offered me the opportunity to rent for next to nothing until I found a new job. I was super happy about it because we are very close friends from college.

Josie, her husband and I often BBQ together and hang out watching movies. One night recently, Josie had to work late, and her husband and I had dinner and wine. We got pretty drunk, and I decided to turn in early. Before I went to bed, Josie’s husband asked me to have a threesome. He said Josie was going to ask me, but she was nervous about it, so she chickened out. I think my jaw must have hit the ground. I didn’t know what to say, so I told him I’d “think about it.”

A week has passed and Josie hasn’t mentioned anything about the threesome, but I’m scared to bring it up. I don’t know if her husband was telling the truth. They MAY want a threesome, but I’m not into it. If I say “no” it might make things weird between us. What should I do? Should I ask Josie about it, or move out back home with my parents till I find a new job?

— Not What I Bargained For

Dear Not: The husband’s drunken proposition has already made things weird, but let it go — for now. I doubt this is something Josie is “too chicken” to ask you. IF he raises the subject again, make it plain that you are not into threesomes and not to ask again. If he presses further, inform your old college chum, pack your bags and go to your parents’.