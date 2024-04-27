Dear Abby: I am a teacher. I have a young son, and I love being off when he is out for school holidays and spending summers together. I feel I have the best of both worlds. I recently married a woman who is 14 years younger than me and is also a teacher. My wife hates the profession. She feels it isn’t exciting or respectable enough. Her opinions about teaching hurt my feelings because I believe it is a noble career, plus it gives me quality time with my son.

My wife has decided to join the police force. It didn’t happen out of the blue. We have discussed it for the last five years. I have told her it isn’t the life I want. I worked hard to reach a point in my life to have a family and take summer vacations with my son. I was honest with her from the beginning. She often says she wants the time with our family too, and that she won’t join the police force. Then, days later, she brings it up again.

We have been married only six months, but I regret it already. I didn’t get married to be alone all the time and to take vacations without my spouse. I love her, but I feel betrayed and lied to. I also don’t think she’ll be a good cop — she is just obsessed with police shows and thinks it’s going to be like that. She’s throwing away a great career for one I think she’ll leave in a year or two.What do I do?

— Worried Wife/Mom in Florida

Dear Wife/Mom: Calm down. There is no guarantee that even if your wife applies she will be accepted into law enforcement in anything more than an administrative capacity. Some sessions with a licensed marriage and family therapist might help the two of you to better communicate.