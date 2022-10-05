Dear Abby: Niece keeps secret life hidden from her mother

Dear Abby: My niece, “Amanda,” is 19 and fairly close with my daughter “Hayley,” who is 18. Since graduating from high school and through her first year away at college, Amanda has been going out of town to meet men she meets online. Amanda shares her location with Hayley through Snapchat “in case something happens.” My niece is doing this without letting anyone (other than Hayley) know and often uses my daughter as a cover to her parents.

These aren’t just dinner dates, but usually weekends away from home. Hayley always tells me when Amanda is away. We are both concerned about her behavior, as human trafficking is very real. I have tried talking to Amanda about it, but she insists she’s safe and knows what she is doing. My question is, should I tell my sister (her mom) or not? They don’t really get along, and this will surely make things worse.

— Afraid for Her in Idaho

Dear Afraid: Amanda is playing with fire. If your daughter were walking on a ledge 20 stories above the sidewalk, thinking “she knows what she’s doing,” wouldn’t you want to be notified? Her father should be tipped off as well if he’s in the picture. Someone needs to get through to that girl, who seems determined to put herself in harm’s way.