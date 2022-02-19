Dear Abby: Nonbeliever credits work, not ‘blessings,’ for success

Dear Abby: My husband and I have had some crazy life swings since the beginning of the pandemic, mostly positive. I found a wonderful, well-paying job that I enjoy. In our 16th year of marriage, we have also brought a healthy, happy daughter into our lives. We recently bought a lovely home, and have added another, nicer, used car to our assets. In addition, my job allows my husband to live his dream of being a stay-at-home dad with our daughter.

I come from a very religious family, although I am no longer religious. We don’t attend church services with the family, and it seems they have adopted the philosophy of mostly “don’t ask and we won’t tell.” My dilemma is: How should I respond to their constant comments that we are “so blessed” to be where we are?

I have worked extremely long, hard hours to get to this point in my career. I put myself through school with no support from my family and worked my butt off to get us to where we are. Yes, I’m thankful for the people I’ve worked with who have helped me to grow and reach this point. However, it feels wrong for me to equate my success to being blessed from God.

That statement comes up numerous times during family get-togethers. Normally, I ignore it or say we feel very lucky to have what we do. Should I continue saying that or ignore them altogether? Is there a tactful response I’m not seeing in this kind of awkward situation?

— Deserving in Michigan

Dear Deserving: In the interest of family harmony, smile, nod and agree with the person making the comment. Of course you have worked hard and are deserving of your success. But to announce it in this instance and with those deeply religious people would be braggadocious and is uncalled for. This is not a personal putdown, so continue to resist the urge.