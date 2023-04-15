Dear Abby: I am 20 years old and dating a Marine. I work at a hospital, and I also have a part-time job. I recently rented an apartment near where my boyfriend is staying, and I’m busting my butt to be independent. My boyfriend struggles because he’s got a lot going on as well and doesn’t earn that much money. I’m the breadwinner right now and, honestly, I’m just tired. I work way too hard, and I’m really stressed. Life is hard, and I genuinely feel like I can’t catch a break. Any advice?

— Overwhelmed in Virginia

Dear Overwhelmed: This is the life you have chosen, and you are doing all you can. Carrying so much stress is bad for your emotional and physical health. Your boyfriend may not be making much money now, but he isn’t broke. It may be time to step back and review your finances and his, and whether you should continue to be the breadwinner. Things may get easier as your boyfriend gains rank and more seniority in the military.