Dear Abby: Parents disapprove of new boyfriend of different race

Dear Abby: I’m a 22-year-old woman who was adopted. I recently started dating an amazing man who happens to be of another race. My parents, whom I love very much, told me that if I stay with him, they will disown me. They have made many horrible comments about my relationship, and I’m at a loss about what to do. I love them, but I also love my boyfriend. What should I do?

— Hopeless in Indiana

Dear Hopeless: You need to figure out which is more important to you, the hope for a future with this amazing man who is new in your life, or your relationship with your parents. It’s a tough choice to make, and there are variables to consider. Are you OK with your parents dictating who you can date in terms of race? Is this person as serious as you are about this new relationship? Are you financially and emotionally independent?

Start by making a list of the pros and the cons. Once you are finished, understanding that neither choice will be pain-free, you may have a clearer idea of what your decision must be.

Dear Abby: My husband of 30 years still desires me. I know he has been faithful. He’s a wonderful father, has plenty of friends, a warm sense of humor and even in tough times has managed to be a good provider.

He is in decent shape for his age, and some women have commented that he is handsome. Yet I recoil at his advances or pretend to be asleep. I feel like I owe him sex since it’s part of marriage, and then I resent him because I feel I am letting him down.

— No Desire Down South

Dear No Desire: You need to figure out whether your negative reaction to your husband’s advances is emotional or physical. Have you always felt this way, or is it (relatively) recent?

Hormonal changes as women age can be a reason for lack of libido, and if that’s what’s causing your problem, it is something you should talk about with your gynecologist because it may be fixable.