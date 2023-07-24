Dear Abby: I play pickleball with a nice group of people. Partners normally split after each game. One day, however, a woman told me I was her favorite partner. From that day on, she played with me as often as possible, even though she could have chosen partners who were better players than me, and won more games.

Abby, she is the most attractive woman I have ever met, and not just physically — she’s smart, friendly, athletic, caring, supportive and really fun to play with. I’m not used to having women like her pay attention to me, and it feels great. She’s married, but I can’t help having a crush on her, a feeling I’m pretty sure is not mutual — and therefore not appropriate — yet I think about her all the time.

How can I get over this feeling? Should I tell her I have a crush on her, which would probably drive her away? Should I quit being her partner? Or should I just keep everything the same and hope the attraction gradually fades? I love playing with her, and I don’t want to stop.

— Big Crush in New York

Dear Crush: What if you tell this woman you have a crush on her and she responds by telling you she also has a crush on you? Where would that lead? She’s married. Clearly, there is a mutual attraction, and it isn’t based on how well you play the game of pickleball. Maybe you are easy to be around, or she likes your sense of humor.

Your crush may or may not fade with time. Because you enjoy the contact you have with her, continue being her partner unless it progresses to something that makes either of you uncomfortable. (Or too comfortable.)