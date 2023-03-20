Dear Abby: This is in response to “Living a Soap Opera” (Jan. 3), the unhappy woman who is married to an alcoholic. She is flattered by the three younger men she’s conversing with online. My experience is that when men say they are in a place where you can’t meet them, such as stationed far away in the army or on a ship, and they immediately fall in love with you, it’s most likely a scam.

I’m not saying this to hurt her feelings or deflate her ego, but for the purpose of safety. If they start asking for money, BEWARE! Vulnerable people easily get scammed in this way. Sadly, I know this from experience, so I just wanted to give a heads-up.

— Thankful I Caught On

Dear Thankful: Many readers saw red flags in “Living’s” letter, with some pointing out that the “in the military” scenario is a common one. “Living” should do as much research as she can on “catfishing” and these kinds of scams, and never send money for ANY reason.

Dear Abby: Years ago, my father gave my mother a mink coat and a gold and diamond necklace. Shortly afterward, he left her for another woman. Mom gave me the coat and the necklace because she wouldn’t wear them. She passed away several years ago, and now, due to health expenses, I need whatever money the necklace may bring. Am I wrong to sell it? My daughter doesn’t want me to, but I don’t think she knows the whole story.

— Letting Go in Virginia

Dear Letting Go: Because you need the money the necklace would bring, by all means sell it. And when you do, explain to your daughter that while she may consider the necklace to be a treasured heirloom from her grandmother, it’s really a reminder of a painful betrayal, and necessity dictates that you unload it now.