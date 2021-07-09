Dear Abby: Red flags are flying in daughter’s marriage

Dear Abby: I am afraid for my daughter. She has been married less than a year to a very controlling man. He doesn’t ASK her to do anything, he DEMANDS that she do what he wants. She cannot go out to eat or to a movie or anyplace like that unless he is with her. She works a 40-hour-a-week job, and in addition she must do all the work inside the house plus mow the lawn while he plays games on his computer. Don’t you have a list of things to look for to tell someone when it is time to get out while the getting is good?

— Very Worried Mother

Dear Mother: I certainly do, and you have a right to be worried. It has been a while since I shared this important information about abusive behaviors. Read on:

(1) PUSHES FOR QUICK INVOLVEMENT: Comes on strong, claiming, “I’ve never felt loved like this by anyone.”

(2) JEALOUS: Excessively possessive; calls constantly or visits unexpectedly.

(3) CONTROLLING: If you are late, interrogates you intensively about where you were.

(4) UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS: Expects you to meet his or her every need.

(5) ISOLATION: Tries to isolate you from family and friends.

(6) BLAMES OTHERS FOR PROBLEMS OR MISTAKES: It’s someone else’s fault if something goes wrong.

(7) MAKES OTHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS OR HER FEELINGS: The abuser says, “You make me angry” instead of “I am angry.”

(8) HYPERSENSITIVITY: Is easily insulted.

(9) CRUELTY TO ANIMALS OR CHILDREN: Kills or punishes animals brutally. Also may expect children to do things that are far beyond their ability (whips a 3-year-old for wetting a diaper).

(10) “PLAYFUL” USE OF FORCE DURING SEX: Enjoys holding you down against your will during sex.

(11) VERBAL ABUSE: Constantly criticizes.

(12) RIGID EXPECTATIONS: Demands that you obey and remain at home.

(13) SUDDEN MOOD SWINGS: Switches from sweet to violent in minutes.

(14) PAST BATTERING: Admits to hitting a mate in the past, but says the person “made” him (or her) do it.

(15) THREATS OF VIOLENCE: Says things like, “I’ll kill you,” and then dismisses them with, “I didn’t really mean it.”

Readers, ANYONE at risk of spousal or partner abuse should contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or thehotline.org.