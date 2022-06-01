Dear Abby: Retired man takes a liking to neighbor across street

Dear Abby: My husband and I are retired. A short while ago, a young couple moved in across the street. A few months later, my husband, who does yardwork for neighbors for extra money, started working in theirs. He never charged them for it, and even after they had the equipment to care for their yard, continued working there some of the time.

When “Cindy,” the wife, would be in the front yard, he frequently stopped his work to talk to her or stare at her. (He never stopped his work for anyone else.) Several times a week, I’d notice he was over at Cindy’s mowing the yards on each side of her house and would make excuses to check to see if anything else needed to be done. He confessed to me about looking through the fence one time, and I’m sure he has done it more.

One day, I caught him standing, fixated, watching her work in the front yard, completely oblivious to his surroundings. He has told me how pretty he thinks she is, and she IS attractive. She rarely starts a conversation or comes into our yard, but he goes into hers to talk at every opportunity. If I question him about it, he either lies to me, laughs at me or yells at me. What should I do?

— Humiliated in Texas

Dear Humiliated: Your husband obviously has a crush on this young, pretty neighbor. Fortunately, from what you have written, it doesn’t appear to be reciprocated. If I were you, I’d develop a sense of humor about the situation. Tell him that if he’s planning to run away with her, you want advance notice so you can call your lawyer. Then bide your time because these kinds of crushes usually wane.