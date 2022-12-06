Dear Abby: I have been with my boyfriend, “Robert,” for 10 years. We live together, and he helps me raise my preteen daughter. Recently, Robert has decided that he is “entitled to privacy.” He has locked me out of his computer and phone and refuses to share his passwords.

Some history: Robert has cheated on me more than 20 times in the past, with an almost-encounter happening as recently as three months ago, thwarted only after I saw some text messages on his phone. Last week, I discovered that he used the search term “sex” on a website that’s notorious for facilitating random hookups. I was furious.

Robert is now using my reaction to justify locking me out of his devices. I am finally putting my foot down and telling him this is the red line for me — if he doesn’t allow me unrestricted access to his devices, I can no longer be in a relationship with him. He is still refusing, so we are now at an impasse. Am I crazy?

— Livid in Las Vegas

Dear Livid: You ARE crazy if you stay in a relationship with someone who has not only cheated on you more than 20 times in the past, but is now hell-bent on continuing. You know he won’t change. Access to his passwords isn’t the answer. ENOUGH, already!