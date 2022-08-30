Dear Abby: Sexual abuse continues to haunt family members

Dear Abby: Fifteen years ago, my husband’s sister told him their brother “Brad” had molested her when she was young. She had repressed it until revealing it to a therapist. Brad admitted doing it, but said it was because a parish priest showed him pornography. Brad gave her money to pay for her therapy.

My husband has pretty much dismissed it and remains very close to Brad. I have never been able to look at Brad in the same way, and I prefer not to be around him. My husband wants me to pretend it’s in the past and let it go, but I’m having trouble doing that. My aversion to Brad has grown more intense over the years. His sister still has issues, and I believe they stem from his abuse. I don’t know what to do. Help, please.

— Complicated in Illinois

Dear Complicated: It is probable that the priest who showed Brad the pornography sexually abused him, too. Brad has tried to make amends by paying for his sister’s therapy. I think you should talk to your sister-in-law about this, and take your cues from her.