Dear Abby: I have been friends with a woman I’ll call “Blanche” for 40 years. We used to work together, and we supported each other during our divorces and other life problems. We lost touch for a time, then reconnected. I kept in touch with her for years through email at her work. We both are on Facebook, and she knows how to contact me.

Since she retired six months ago, I haven’t heard from her. She comments online and “likes” things I post, but that’s it. I have now blocked her and moved on, which may seem harsh, but the story is too long to explain. I was depressed early on, but I’m over it now. I had to accept that she no longer wanted to continue our friendship. And yes, we have discussed this before. Am I wrong to let it go and move on?

— Over It in North Carolina

Dear Over It: Sometimes in life we must make a conscious decision to do what’s right for ourselves. In a case like the one you have described, it is not only NOT wrong to let go of a relationship that has withered, it is healthier. Move on and waste no more time looking back.