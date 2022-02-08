Subscribe

Dear Abby: Sister isn’t the same after removal of tumor

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
February 8, 2022, 3:58PM

Dear Abby: My sister, who was a bright and cheerful star for everyone and anyone, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. It was removed with almost 100% margins several years ago. Our family feels unbelievably blessed that she’s OK, but she knows she’s not the same. This is ignored by some close relatives, but not by me.

I will forever be grateful for the fact that she’s alive and OK, but she is not the sister I once knew no matter how hard she may try. I sympathize with her, I listen, I know she struggles because she’s missing her old self. I try with heartfelt messages, but ultimately, I feel useless. And, selfish as it sounds, I miss my sister, my TRUE sister, terribly.

I know this isn’t what she wants, and I will be there for her no matter what the future brings. But what else can I do for her? I want to be anything she needs me to be, as she is more than deserving.

— Supportive Sis in Virginia

Dear Sis: While some of her capacity may be diminished, what your sister needs is you to be her stalwart sister and love her for the person she is NOW. Support her, love her, appreciate that she’s still with you and quit focusing on those aspects of her personality that are lost. I say this because it isn’t healthy for either of you to dwell on the negative at this point, when there is so much for which to be thankful.

