Dear Abby: Son’s wife butchers the English language

Dear Abby: Our family and extended family are all highly educated individuals with advanced degrees. My son’s wife didn’t go to college, and while she is genuinely nice, she butchers the English language.

My granddaughter will be learning to talk soon, and I wonder what’s the best way to approach the situation. I don’t want to offend my daughter-in-law, but I also don’t want my granddaughter learning improper grammar. What are your suggestions on how to handle this problem?

— Unsure on the West Coast

Dear Unsure: Because your family and extended family are well-educated and hold advanced degrees, the more time your grandchild spends with all of you, the better her chances of learning proper grammar. Do not talk “baby talk” with her. Read to her and give her books as gifts. If her mother reads them to her daughter, they both may have a better chance of learning good grammar.

Being around her well-educated father will also help, and once she’s in school, it will be reinforced.

The only thing you should NOT do is say anything that will make your son’s wife self-conscious about her upbringing because if you do, you may be seeing a lot less of that little family.