Dear Abby: Tears keep flowing despite life’s many blessings

Dear Abby: I am a very fortunate 60-year-old male. I have a wonderful life, great kids, I’m a new grandfather and I’m recently retired. I think I am a happy and overall positive person. Most people would be thrilled to have my life.

However, I can’t seem to stop crying. I tear up at the end of every sad or romantic movie. I choke up when I’m around my loved ones, and it is only getting worse. I wonder if it is because of pain I experienced in my past (deaths of loved ones, divorce, etc.) or fear about the future. Do you have any insight based on your experience?

— Tearing Up in Ohio

Dear Tearing Up: The death of loved ones can make a person increasingly emotional. Being able to express emotion is a gift, not a disability. You may simply be a sensitive individual, but because you say this is “only getting worse,” it might benefit you to discuss what’s going on with your physician or a licensed mental health professional who can put your concerns to rest.

Dear Abby: My husband and I used to be very close to another couple in town. Before the pandemic, they caused quite a bit of pain and drama among our friend group, so we decided to add some distance. The pandemic provided the perfect excuse. We exchange texts every few weeks, but otherwise we don’t interact much.

The problem is, now that we’re all vaccinated, they want to be friends again and we just aren’t up for it. We don’t know the best way to clearly end the friendship. How do you break up with friends?

— Moved On in the Midwest

Dear Moved On: If you want to end the friendship, a way to do that would be to be “busy” and not available to them. If you are asked for an explanation, tell them the pandemic forced you to rethink your schedule, that you see fewer people than you did before it happened — and therefore you are no longer available to the extent that you were. It’s kinder than saying you think they are troublemaking drama queens, which would be unkind and cause hurt feelings.