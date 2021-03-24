Dear Abby: Teen confides in stepmom, but swears her to secrecy

Dear Abby: My 17-year-old stepdaughter, “Amelia,” became sexually active. She’s in a relationship with the boy she had sex with. From what she’s told me, they both gave each other their virginity and protection was used. She has not disclosed this to her parents.

My husband and Amelia are close, but she and her mom had a falling-out. Amelia pledged me to secrecy, and I immediately scheduled her to see an OB-GYN to get her on birth control.

My question is, should I tell my husband? I feel awful not telling him, but she has told me she doesn’t want either of her parents to know.

Amelia’s mom and I have a solid relationship, and my husband and her mom also have a good one. I don’t want to keep secrets regarding their daughter, but I don’t want to betray my stepdaughter either. Please help.

— Struggling Stepmom

Dear Stepmom: It isn’t necessary to betray your stepdaughter’s confidence to get her the help she needs. Go online to plannedparenthood.org, locate the nearest Planned Parenthood clinic and share that information with Amelia. The organization provides a wide range of low-cost services to women and men.

Dear Abby: My wife and I have been married for decades, but 10 years ago she had a texting affair with “Brad,” a friend of her brother’s. Her brother lives on land owned by their father. Brad is there often to go hunting with her brother. My wife and I used to visit frequently, but now there is some concern that Brad might be there, so we don’t go as much. The affair was upsetting to me, but my wife insisted we keep it quiet.

Over the years, she has had online contact with Brad and even told him that she appreciated him talking with our son because our son has few friends. But now our son, who knows nothing about the affair, has become friendly with Brad. It is very difficult hearing him talk about things they do together. Should we tell our son about the affair?

— Still Hurt in Texas

Dear Still Hurt: Tempting as it may be to “out” your wife to your son, keep that information to yourself. Because you prefer not to hear what your son and Brad are doing, the next time it comes up, change the subject.