Dear Abby: Teen navigates opposing currents of reality, religion

Dear Abby: I’m a 16-year-old girl, and I’ve been struggling a little bit. My family is super-Christian. They believe that members of the LGBTQ community are sinful because of who they are. I do not agree.

I have a small group of friends. Two of them have come out to me as bi and gender-fluid. When my family talks about gay people, they say horrible things. I want to tell them what they are saying is wrong and that the mean comments they make apply to my friends, but I’m afraid to give them my opinion. I’m unsure whether I should say anything at all. Can you help me?

— Keeping Quiet in California

Dear Keeping Quiet: You are free to think the way you do, and to support your friends. However, you are not likely to change the way your parents feel on this subject. Your friends have come out to you, but not to your parents. If you out them to your parents, they may forbid you from seeing those friends. In two years, you will be 18, legally an adult and more able to express your thoughts with fewer negative ramifications. If I were you, I’d wait.