Dear Abby: Teenager feels left out as mom travels with dad

Dear Abby: I’m a senior in high school, and I come from a family that is financially stable but unable to travel often due to time and money constraints. We usually travel only once a year in the summer, and for the most part, we’re not able to travel very far or stay for long.

For the past three years, our vacation plans have been on hold due to the pandemic and other concerns. My parents have been on two trips across the country in the past 12 months. I accept that they’re a married couple and occasionally want to travel without the rest of their family. However, recently it came to my attention that Mom bought two tickets to Europe for her and Dad as a birthday gift. She used the money she had been saving for a family vacation to pay for them.

I feel betrayed. I was under the impression that we couldn’t afford a vacation at this time, or that we were still waiting for the chaos of the pandemic to settle before traveling, but my mother was happy to spend the money on a vacation for her and Dad.

My dad is turning 50, and I understand it’s a very special occasion. However, I can’t help but wonder why I haven’t received so much as a dinner after being accepted into my top college and earning two scholarships. Am I overreacting? If not, how should I address this?

— Wanting a Getaway in New York

Dear Wanting: I agree that having been accepted to your top college and having earned two scholarships, your achievement was something to be celebrated.

While family vacations are wonderful and memorable, so are milestone birthdays such as the one that’s approaching for your dad. Your mother should be forgiven for ensuring it will be “extra special.” If you feel an itch to travel, consider getting a part-time job so you can afford a getaway with friends. Because you are no longer a child, you should talk to your mother about how you feel.