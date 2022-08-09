Dear Abby: Teenagers’ breakup puts parents in awkward spot

Dear Abby: A couple of weeks ago, my 17-year-old daughter broke up with “Matt,” her boyfriend of a year and seven months. My husband and I are sad because Matt had become a part of our family. We included him in vacations and holidays with us. We also became friends with his parents and shared a couple of holidays with them.

I have not communicated with them since the breakup, and I feel horrible. I’m not sure what’s proper etiquette in this situation. Should I reach out to Matt’s mom or just leave it alone? I don’t have hard feelings toward them, but then again, my daughter broke up with Matt and not vice versa. Let me know what you think.

— Broken Up Over Breakup

Dear Broken Up: Young love doesn’t always last forever, which can be a good thing. I see no harm in waiting a few more weeks until things cool down and then reaching out to Matt’s mother. Tell her you are sorry about the breakup and hope it doesn’t spell the end of your relationship with her, which you have very much enjoyed. Her response will tell you if she feels the same.