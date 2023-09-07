Dear Abby: I’m in a relationship with someone younger. I’m 17, and he’s 15. When I first met him, I was told he was a junior. We were close friends and have been through so much together, good and bad, and we’ve now been in a six-month relationship.

We don’t have bad intentions because we are waiting for marriage before having sex. I have struggled with depression and anxiety, but he makes me happier than I have ever been. He’s the man I have been asking God for. He treats me like a princess. I have no doubt in my mind that he could be The One.

The problem is, his parents don’t like the age difference. My parents don’t have a problem with it because their age gap is the same. They are also very strict, and they will agree only if his parents agree. His parents have a bigger age gap but still are iffy about us. What I don’t understand is why I can’t be happy with him without our parents thinking we’re going to have sex without thinking about consequences.

When we are together, we forget about the age gap. How do I make our parents understand? Must we break up for the sake of our parents when I could fall into another depression? I don’t want to go back to where I was. I can’t lose him. Please help.

— Happy Girl Now

Dear Girl: You don’t have to lose this boyfriend, but you may have to postpone him. In the meantime, it’s important that you receive help for your depression and anxiety because it’s unfair to your boyfriend to make your happiness his responsibility. Your happiness should not be dependent on another person.

If your parents are unaware of your mental health struggles, tell them so they can assist you in getting professional help if necessary. If they cannot do that, talk about it with a counselor at your school.