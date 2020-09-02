Dear Abby: Toddler uses foul language she learned from her dad

Dear Abby: Although he has never hit me, my husband has been emotionally and verbally abusive ever since our wedding five years ago. One of his favorite names for me when he’s angry is “F——n’ B——.” I know this is my fault because I have tolerated it.

Today, my 2 1/2-year-old daughter (who is usually a good girl) threw a tantrum and called me the same name twice. I try to discipline her, but she doesn’t understand that she’s saying something bad if Daddy can call me that. How can she? He blames me for her talking that way, saying he hasn’t called me that in a month.

I have suggested marriage counseling in the past, but he refused. I can’t leave him because I am seven months pregnant with our second child. How do I get both of them to respect me?

— Disrespected in the East

Dear Disrespected: You know that appointment you wanted to make for you and your husband with a licensed marriage and family therapist? Make one for yourself, right now.

Your husband demeans you because from the moment you married him you have allowed it. Your 2-year-old isn’t being disrespectful when she calls you what her father does. Children her age want attention, and they are mimics. Giving them attention when they use bad language reinforces them to do it more.

Dear Abby: I am a 37-year-old mother of two (ages 9 and 11). My husband and I have built a beautiful life together. We live in close proximity to his family, whom I absolutely love.

My question involves my own family. My father passed away 2 1/2 years ago. We were very close, so it is an ongoing struggle for me. My mother has since disowned me and my children. She’s a textbook narcissist who has said many very hurtful things and has a new man and new life. Our relationship was always strained.

I have come to terms with thisf, but we haven’t talked to our children about it. How do I explain to them that their grandma doesn’t want to be a part of their life? I want my kids to know the truth, but I don’t want to hurt them.

— Motherless in Ohio

Dear Motherless: Explain that people deal with the death of a loved one in different ways. In your mother’s case, “She needed to look forward and not look back. Because your grandfather’s death was so painful, she is concentrating on things other than family, and although we might miss her, we should be comforted that she has found a way to cope. It may not be what we would have wished, but it is her way, and we have to respect it.”