Dear Abby: Wedding plans cover almost everything

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
June 17, 2021, 3:21PM

Dear Abby: I am getting married, and my fiance’s daughters, 19 and 21, are in the wedding party. I have purchased the dresses they are wearing, which are light and flowing. I have told the girls that on the day of the wedding I do not want them wearing thong underwear. The older one then went to her dad and said she didn’t want to wear regular underwear. He told her she could wear whatever she wants. I have tried telling them that as young ladies there are times you don’t wear thongs, and under a flowing dress is one of them. It’s ONE DAY of their lives. How can I get my point across?

— Wise Bride in Phoenix

Dear Wise Bride: Explain to your fiance exactly WHY you are concerned about his daughters wearing thong underwear under their bridesmaid dresses and, when you do, be graphic. After that, if he still feels the same, accept it. Then pray no slip-ups occur while they are dancing, and no strong gusts of wind come along when the wedding photos are taken.

