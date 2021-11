Dear Abby: Widowed spouses find comfort in each other

Dear Abby: A lady friend of mine I’ve known for more than 20 years and I recently lost our spouses to COVID in the same hospital, four rooms apart from each other. During the 2 1/2 weeks that our spouses were in the hospital, we visited, prayed for and offered comfort to each other.

Throughout the years, we had always had a slight attraction to each other, and we realize that it’s still there. We know each other’s flaws as well as good points. Keep in mind we were very much in love with our spouses, and we’re able to openly talk about them. We also find a great sense of comfort in each other’s company but, over time, our physical attraction has grown.

I’m 64 and she’s 57, and we’re both experienced in the game of life. My question is, it’s been only two months since our spouses died, so would it be wrong for us to start seeing each other on a romantic basis or is this too soon?

— New Widower in Florida

Dear New Widower: You and this lady are not strangers. You are adults who have known each other for a long time. If the two of you have feelings for each other, there is nothing stopping you from exploring your relationship to see where it leads.

Dear Abby: A couple we double-date with like to meet for dinner. Usually, we both throw out a few suggestions, see what sounds good and go from there. Recently, though, my friend chooses the same restaurant and then announces they want to buy us dinner. The problem is, we don’t care for that restaurant as they only serve soup. It’s her way of controlling the cost of the meal.

I have no problem with finding less expensive places to go that offer options so we can all be satisfied. When I suggest something different, she goes blank and can’t think of anything, and I can tell she doesn’t like my suggestions. I also do not want them to buy our dinner because, again, I know finances are tight.

How do we continue to double-date and not have the selection process create tension that spoils our night?

— Not Appetizing in the West

Dear Not Appetizing: You can accomplish that by speaking up. Be honest with your friend. Tell her you don’t mind having dinner at the soup place once in a while, but you would prefer to go to a place that offers more variety.