Dear Abby: Wife is afraid she won’t be able to conceive

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been together for eight years, married for two. We recently started discussing having a family. I have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and it may be difficult for me to get pregnant. I suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. Until it happened, I didn’t realize how badly I wanted a baby.

We both feel we are ready to be parents. However, I’m terrified that I won’t be able to conceive or that I’ll lose the baby again. My husband is so optimistic. He thinks everything will be fine and, as soon as we decide to get pregnant, it will happen. I have tried explaining PCOS to him, but he seems oblivious to what could be our reality.

I don’t know how to get through to him so he won’t be severely disappointed if having biological children isn’t in the cards for us. Do you have any suggestions?

— Troubled in Tennessee

Dear Troubled: Please accept my sympathy for your miscarriage. Because you haven’t been able to get through to your husband that the road to parenthood may be bumpy, enlist the assistance of your OB-GYN or your fertility specialist to explain it to him. That way, if what you fear is true, you can better support each other. I wish you both good luck on this journey.