Dear Abby: After 28 years, my wife left me “to find herself.” She says she doesn’t want a divorce; she just needs time and space to work on herself, but she also wants to work on our marriage. She doesn’t want to talk, text or contact me.

My question is, how are we supposed to work on our marriage with no contact? What am I supposed to do? I love her, but she’s avoiding me and everyone else, including her friends and family. All she wants to do is work and be alone in her apartment.

— Lonely in the East

Dear Lonely: When you asked how your wife plans to work on your marriage if you aren’t seeing each other or communicating (or using marriage counseling), you asked a pertinent question. She cannot have it both ways, nor does she seem open to repairing what drove her to leave your marriage.

Ask if she is interested in counseling. If she isn’t, PLEASE get a referral to a therapist for emotional support for yourself right now. If you do, you will more quickly be able to figure out what your next steps should be.