Dear Abby: Woman anxious to avoid making the same mistakes

Dear Abby: My boyfriend, “Aaron,” and I have been together almost 10 years. We are both divorced from narcissistic spouses. We have discussed a future together and are working toward it. It’s taking so long because Aaron’s children are quite a bit younger than mine. (I’m an empty nester; his kids are just going into their teens.) I am also working on getting my career established.

We get along well and seem compatible in every way, but one thing bothers me: Aaron can be passive-aggressive. It isn’t often and it generally isn’t just over petty stuff, but when it happens it is very hurtful.

I’ve been going to counseling to resolve some issues from my childhood and first marriage, and recently realized I have some toxic traits I need to work on and heal. Unfortunately, some of that toxicity has spilled into my relationship with Aaron and hurt him. When it happens, he reacts passive-aggressively for a bit, then things seem to go back to normal.

What can I do to get over the hurt I feel when he acts this way? I don’t want to repay hurt for hurt. I want to break the cycle.

— Healing in the Midwest

Dear Healing: If your “toxicity” is what causes Aaron to react with what you interpret as passive-aggression, he could simply be nursing his wounds. Talk with your therapist about including Aaron in some of your sessions. If the therapist agrees, tell Aaron you think your relationship could be improved if he’s willing to go with you. If the therapist does NOT agree to the “joint” sessions, it might be worth your while to discuss couples counseling with another therapist.