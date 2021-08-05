Dear Abby: Woman directs anger at parents after autism diagnosis

Dear Abby: I’m the mother of an 8-year-old with autism. A few months ago, I was ALSO diagnosed with autism. While I viewed this news for the most part in a rather positive light, I also have some mixed feelings.

The good: This diagnosis finally explains everything about the way I’ve behaved my entire life. The not-so-good: I feel betrayed to an extent by my parents for allowing so many doctors to tell me I had disorders and illnesses I never had (per the person who diagnosed me with autism) and for letting me be pumped full of so many medications from childhood all the way through college. I feel my parents caused me emotional AND physical harm (especially physical because of all those meds).

While I’m glad to know the truth about why I’m the way I am, I can’t help but be furious with them for allowing something that may have caused me irreparable damage. How can I deal with this now?

— On the Spectrum in Texas

Dear On the Spectrum: Your parents believed the (many) “experts” they consulted. The doctors misdiagnosed you. That is regrettable, but now that you know what you are dealing with, it’s time to concentrate on your future instead of the past. If your current physician can’t help you with this, ask to be referred to someone who can help you to dissipate your anger. It would be far more therapeutic for you than blaming your parents at this late date.