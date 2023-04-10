Dear Abby: I’m at a loss about how to deal with my sister, “Julie.” We had an incredibly hard childhood. We lost our mother when she was only 48. My issue with Julie is her constant and blatant storytelling. She has two young children and is recently divorced. While I feel terrible about her situation and have gladly been there to help her, her lies drive me up the wall.

The things she makes up are so bizarre, they make me cringe. She’s obvious about it, and it screams red flags. I’m a proud aunt to my niece and nephew, and I do not want them to pick up this habit from her. I know Julie wouldn’t be willing to admit she has a problem, because she becomes extremely defensive when faced with anything she needs to work on. What can I do?

— Unsure in Utah

Dear Unsure: There is nothing you can do to help someone with a problem they refuse to admit they have, but there may be something you can do to help her children. Model honest behavior, admit when you make a mistake, praise them when they emulate you and call them on it when you catch them in a lie. Then hope it will help them learn not to manipulate others. If their father is in the picture, let’s pray he can be a positive influence on them as well.

To My Readers: For those who celebrate Easter, I wish you all a very meaningful and memorable day. Happy Easter, everyone!

— Love, Abby