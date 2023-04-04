Dear Abby: About 20 years ago, my mother-in-law confided something shocking to me. Some background: My husband has two sisters. One is a year older and looks just like him. They both resemble their dad. The younger one looks nothing like the other two or their dad.

My MIL told me she and her husband stopped having sex after my husband was born. When I asked, “What about the younger sister?” she said she made a “mistake” with someone. We talked, and I suggested how important it was to tell the kids about this, but she never did. She always told people the younger one looked so different because she was so many years younger than the other two.

Both of my in-laws have passed away now. Why did she tell me this? She was too much of a coward to tell her kids. Did she think I’d tell them? Knowing this really bothers me, but I still can’t bring myself to tell them. It would change their lives and crush them. Any advice would help so much.

— Wish I Didn’t Know

Dear Wish: Your sister-in-law deserves to know the truth. Tell her privately, in circumstances where you can talk this through. Explain that you have kept this secret because it was her mother’s wish, and you don’t plan on sharing the information with anyone else.

She may or may not wish to tell her siblings, but she should be free to handle this any way she chooses. Because you are all mature adults, this information should not crush them.