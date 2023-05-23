Dear Abby: I’m a 32-year-old woman. My 20s were spent in a serious long-term relationship. It was a lot of firsts for me. After we split, I took a couple of years to sow my wild oats and find out who I am as an individual.

I’m now looking for something more than “friends with benefits.” However, the last few men I’ve met and gone on dates with, as wholesome as they seemed on dating sites (which have been my main source of meeting men), were really just looking for hookups. I want to find a life partner.

I have been chatting with a potentially great guy I met online, and we have a date scheduled. But I’m nervous that when we meet that he’ll expect more than a date. I’m over that. Like I said, I want an actual relationship.

Can you give me some advice on what to do and say, or not, on a first or second date to help move it in the right direction without scaring the guy away?

— Proceeding With Caution

Dear Proceeding: Your dating profile should clearly state what you are looking for, including the fact that you are seeking a relationship and not a hookup. When you meet in person, relax and just be yourself. Show initiative by asking questions, getting answers, explaining how important honesty is to you and being interested in what he has to say. If you are hit on after that, rather than try to meet someone on the internet, put out the word among your friends, family and coworkers that you would like to meet someone nice with whom you could possibly build a future. Then pray.