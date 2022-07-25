Dear Abby: Woman ponders the purpose in life

Dear Abby: I am 66 and a 20-year widow. I live alone but have an active social life with my women friends. We live in a small town with very little to do, but we get together often to watch movies, eat out, etc. I never had children, and all my relatives have passed away. I’m the last family member left.

I’m mostly satisfied (but not happy) with my life. Everything I own is paid for, and I have enough money to last until my death. I have everything I could possibly want or need, yet I feel something vital is missing from my life. It’s not religion; I am a committed Christian.

I could pay cash for anything I want, but I don’t want for anything. I do volunteer work, am socially active and involved in my church. Yet, I feel empty inside. Something is definitely missing, and I can’t figure it out. I realize I’m blessed, and most people would give anything to sit where I’m sitting. Do you have any ideas as to what’s missing or where to go from here? Life is hard and old age isn’t for sissies.

— Living Life in Texas

Dear Living Life: You may be experiencing something people call an “existential crisis,” which is not uncommon. It refers to someone who wonders if his or her life has meaning or purpose. Rather than dwell on what may be missing from your life, perhaps consider spending some time reflecting on some of the positive differences you make in the lives of others.

Discuss your feelings with your friends, some of whom have likely experienced something similar. And make 30 minutes of exercise a part of your daily routine. But if that doesn’t help, schedule an appointment with your doctor to make sure everything is in order emotionally and physically.