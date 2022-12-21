Dear Abby: I’ve been married six years, and ever since we’ve been married, my husband’s daughter has insisted that I can’t come to her house that my husband has a mortgage on. I think he should tell her that if his wife isn’t welcome, then he isn’t.

My husband is 19 years older than I am and has health issues. I am there for him and take care of him, and I’m hurt that he doesn’t speak up for me. I feel his daughter should want us to come over together for the sake of her dad. The time is coming when she and the rest of his family will have to come to our house to see him. I don’t know if I would be so willing to let them, since they don’t want me being part of the family.

I have talked to my husband about this and I’m getting nowhere. He now has dementia. He forgets quite a bit, and he insists it’s me and not his daughter who says I’m not welcome. I’m at my wit’s end. What do you think about this?

— Miffed in the Midwest

Dear Miffed: I think there may be some relevant facts you didn’t include in your letter. Does your husband’s daughter resent you because of the difference in your ages? Did you have anything to do with the breakup of his first marriage?

Frankly, if I were in your shoes, the LAST thing I would want to do is force my way into a home where I wasn’t wanted.

If the time comes when your husband becomes too incapacitated to visit his daughter and the rest of the family, please take the high road and do the compassionate thing. Invite them in so they can be of comfort to your husband.