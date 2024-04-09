Dear Abby: I’m a soft-spoken person. I work in a medical laboratory, and I am finally speaking up for what I believe in. At the last meeting, when asked by the manager for suggestions to improve the lab workflow, I spoke up.

Fast-forward to tonight. When I expressed some excitement about my idea, the site leader, a different manager, shot my idea down, saying, “It’s not going to make a difference.” This isn’t the first time she has made me feel like my ideas are dumb or that I’m not intelligent, and I snapped. I asked her what ideas SHE had, and she looked as if I offended her, but she’s done this numerous times since she came here. Meanwhile, she has her favorite person in the lab who gets away with murder.

Was I wrong for getting upset at her?

— Had Enough in the Midwest

Dear Had Enough: Blowing up at the manager may have felt good at the moment, but it was the wrong thing to do. That kind of behavior does not belong in a professional environment. Favoritism happens in many work environments, and it can be frustrating. If you can’t find a way to accept it, you might be happier working at a different lab.