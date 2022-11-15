Our wine of the week, Landmark Vineyards 2019 Overlook Pinot Noir ($27), is bright and refreshing, with generous high notes suggestive of Queen Anne cherries, ripe strawberries, Santa Rosa plums and ripe mangosteen. This fruit rises above a foundation of sweet spice, toast, new leather, rich top soil and licorice root, with a hint of cool mint on the lingering finish.

The wine is beautifully balanced, with smooth tannins and an appealing delicacy. It will be a crowd-pleaser on just about any Thanksgiving table. It goes well with the dark meat of turkey, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts with bacon and shallots and winter squash. Its earthy characteristics engage perfectly with earthy mashed potatoes, and you can further the match by adding roasted parsnips or roasted celery root to the potatoes. Vegetarians will enjoy the wine with winter squash risotto and traditional holiday side dishes.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen an ambitious dish that is best at this time of year, when we don’t mind heating up the kitchen. Several years ago, chef Lucas Martin of the greatly missed K & L Bistro, which closed in April, shared this recipe with me. It’s an excellent alternative to the traditional holiday spread, if you’re looking for something different.

K & L Bistro’s Cassoulet

Makes 4-8 servings

4 quarts strong duck stock (see Note 1)

1 pound white beans, preferably Corona

3 to 4 ounces bacon in one piece, skin removed

1 small onion, studded with 3 cloves

1 carrot, diced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

½ cup duck fat

1 ½ pounds lamb shoulder, cubed

10 whole garlic cloves, peeled

3 garlic sausages, blanched and cut into chunks

3 Toulouse sausages (pork), blanched and cut into chunks

4 to 8 pieces duck confit (preserved thigh-legs), skin separated and diced (see Note 2)

2 cups coarse breadcrumbs

— Kosher salt

Two days before making the cassoulet, make the duck stock.

The day before serving the cassoulet, soak the beans in water for 8 hours or overnight. Drain and rinse them and put them in a large soup pot or kettle. Add the bacon, clove-studded onion, carrot and half the duck stock. Stir in the tomato paste and add enough water so the liquid comes 2 inches above the beans. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat and simmer until the beans are tender, about 1 ½ hours.

Cool the beans, remove and reserve the bacon and remove and discard the onion.

Melt all but 2 tablespoons of the duck fat in a saute pan set over medium-high heat. Add the lamb and the garlic and brown thoroughly; do not let the garlic burn. Remove from the heat.

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Spread the lamb over the surface of a large ovenproof baking dish and top with the sausage. Ladle the beans on top. Pour as much of the remaining duck stock over the mixture to completely cover the beans. Top with a sheet of parchment and bake for 6 hours, removing the parchment and punching down the mixture now and then.

Remove from the oven and cool completely.

You can make the cassoulet up to this point 1 or 2 days in advance.

To finish the cassoulet, cut the reserved bacon into pieces about 1 inch by ½ inch. Melt the reserved 2 tablespoons of duck fat in a small saute pan, add the bacon and cook until crisp. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a bowl. Add the diced duck skin and cook until crisp. Remove from the heat and let cool briefly. Put the breadcrumbs in a bowl, season with salt, add the duck skin and toss together.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put a piece of duck confit into each of 8 individual cassoulet crocks, scatter some of the bacon over and top with the bean mixture. If it seems a bit dry, moisten with some of the reserved duck stock. Spread breadcrumbs on top and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until hot throughout. Remove from the oven and enjoy right away.

Note 1: To make simple duck stock, simmer 4 large meaty duck carcasses in water to cover for 3 hours, adding more water as needed to keep the carcasses submerged. Strain the stock and chill overnight. Remove the fat cap and reserve it to use in the recipe. Return the stock to medium heat. Simmer until it is reduced by ⅓, strain through a fine sieve, cool and store in the refrigerator.

Note 2: Duck confit — duck leg-thighs preserved in duck fat — is available from a number of retailers, locally and online. Woodlands Charcuterie of Santa Rosa sells its meats, including duck confit, at farmers markets in Napa and Sonoma counties (woodlandscharcturie.com).

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.