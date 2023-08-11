Petaluma

Talks uncover life in the era of Victorian homes

During the Victorian era the world changed rapidly, and the effects of those shifts in the social order were reflected in how people lived at home.

Petalumans of Yesterday are offering a look at Victorian home life in a series of talks that will translate the interiors of homes from the epoch that stretched from the 1830s to the dawn of the 20th century. How did homes of the period, many still standing in Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg, reflect the social changes of the times?

On Saturday, they will focus on the parlor and how it reflected the changing roles of women and a 19th century design craze.

On Aug. 19, they will focus on the bedroom, a place where life during Victorian times both began and ended. The talk will explore how the modern idea of self-image developed and why Victorian homes always look cluttered.

The talks are 4-5:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. Tickets are $13 for members and $16 for nonmembers. Petalumamuseum.com

Santa Rosa

Take home some of the Hall of Flowers

The one good thing about the end of the Sonoma County Fair is the chance for gardeners to pick off some prized plants and souvenirs from the Hall of Flowers.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, exhibitors will begin selling off many of the plants in their show gardens. Often props also are put up for sale in this annual event. The sale will continue until 10 p.m., an hour before the 2023 fair closes.

Although some of the best items go quickly, the gates will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday for the big sweep of plants and props still remaining. The sale will continue until 1 p.m., but early birds get to claim the best stuff.

Exhibitors depend on the sale to help offset the costs of creating their show gardens.

If you’re hoping to bag one of the life-size show-stopping animatronic dinosaurs for your backyard, you’re out of luck. They’re owned by a private company.

The fairgrounds are at 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

Healdsburg

Multiply your irises

Iris expert Roxie Nall will give hands-on demonstrations on how to multiply the beauty of irises in your garden Aug. 19 at the Russian River Rose Co.

She will demonstrate how to dig up clumps of irises, groom them and separate out the new rhizomes to replant elsewhere. She’ll also show attendees how to replant old rhizomes to rebloom next year.

The demonstration starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Check in is at 9:45 a.m.

Preregistration is required at russian-river-rose.com (click on garden events) or by calling 707-433-7455. The nursery is at 1685 Magnolia Drive.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.