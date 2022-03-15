Subscribe

Delicious ways to cook with barley for St. Patrick’s Day

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2022, 12:00PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Americans eat corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day because, many decades ago, corned beef on the East Coast was cheaper than bacon, which was more traditionally Irish. The substitution by Irish Americans stuck, though we now eat it at this time of year mostly because it’s easier to find good corned beef now than at any other time, unless you live near a Jewish deli.

And I don’t think there is anything wrong with corned beef and cabbage, on St. Patrick’s Day or any other time. I make great versions and, honestly, I’ve never had a bad one. But it’s not on my menu this year.

Instead, I’m focusing on barley, an important part of the traditional Irish diet. It is also thought to be one of the first grains humans cultivated. It grows well in a wide variety of climates, both cold and hot, and provides excellent nutrition, including protein, vitamin B6, calcium, folacin, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, riboflavin and zinc.

It also contains gluten, so if you are gluten-averse, ignore the recipe here for barley cakes and omit the barley from the other two recipes. The dishes won’t be the same, but they still will be good.

According to traditional Chinese nutrition, barley is one of the foods that feeds the spleen, which can take a big hit when we are under stress. Given the last 7 years or so — political upheaval, wild fire, drought, pandemic, war — I think we could all use some good barley recipes right about now.

In addition to these recipes, you can use barley to make risottos, grain salads, porridges similar to congee and several wonderful soups.

Dublin Coddle (Irish Sausage, Bacon, Barley and Potato Stew)

Makes about 8 servings

½ cup pearled barley, soaked in water overnight

8 slices of thick bacon

8 pork sausages, such as bangers, bratwurst or a similar sausage

1 large yellow onion, trimmed and sliced into ⅛-inch rounds

2 large leeks, white and pale green parts only, thoroughly cleaned and cut into ⅛-inch rounds

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

3 medium-size waxy potatoes

3 bay leaves

3 small thyme sprigs

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

3 tablespoons butter

1 bottle Newcastle Brown Ale, Negro Modelo or similar dark beer

3 cups homemade chicken or beef stock

Hearth bread

Drain the barley and set it aside. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Set a Dutch oven or similar ovenproof container over high heat, add the bacon and cook until it is almost crisp and has released most of its fat. Transfer to absorbent paper.

Add the sausages and brown on all sides; transfer to the paper with the bacon.

If the meat has released a lot of fat, pour off about half of it; you want about ¼ to ⅓ inch of fat in the pot. Add onion and leeks and saute until they soften and begin to give off their aromas, about 6 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables, stir once or twice and cook for 3 minutes. Season with salt.

While the onions and leeks cook, prepare the potatoes. Peel them, rinse in cool water, dry and cut into ¼-inch thick rounds. Set aside.

Set the bay leaves and thyme sprigs on top of the onions and leeks. Add the bacon, in a single layer, followed by the sausages, in a single layer.

Scatter the barley over the top, followed by the parsley.

Tile the potatoes over all the other ingredients, overlapping the slices slightly. Pour the beer over everything, followed by the stock. Top the potatoes with butter and season with salt and several very generous turns of black pepper.

Set in the oven and cook for about 2 hours or a bit longer, until the potatoes are fully tender and golden brown on top.

Remove from the oven and let rest 15 minutes. To serve, ladle into large soup bowls, being sure to reach all the way down to the bottom of the vessel for each serving. Enjoy hot, with hearth bread for dipping in the delicious juices.

If I were to add dried peas to this soup, it would be Scotch broth. Without those peas, it is Irish lamb broth.

Irish Lamb Broth

Serves 6 to 8

2 pounds meaty lamb necks or lamb riblets

Kosher salt

4 tablespoons pearled barley, soaked in water overnight and rinsed

2 leeks, white and pale green parts only, wash thoroughly and minced

2 carrots, minced

2 small turnips, minced

6 cups thinly sliced cabbage or a mix of thinly sliced cabbage and Lacinato kale

Black pepper in a mill

Set the lamb on a clean work surface and season it all over with salt. Put it in a soup pot or large saucepan, add 10 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to very low and simmer gently, partially covered, for 90 minutes. Every now and then, skim the simmering water to remove any foam and other impurities that rise to the surface.

Add the barley and cook 45 minutes more. Add the leeks, carrots, turnips and cabbage and season again with salt. Cook for 1 hour more, remove from the heat, cover and let cool slightly.

Use tongs to remove the lamb from the liquid. Separate the meat from the bones and stir it into the soup. Reheat as needed, season with several generous turns of black pepper, taste, correct for salt, ladle into soup cups and enjoy hot.

Barley grits are used in many parts of the Mediterranean. They also lend themselves to Irish dishes, such as the one, which pairs barley grit cakes with a classic spring dish, creamed leeks.

Savory Barley Cakes with Creamed Leeks

Makes 4 servings

1 cup barley grits

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons butter

4 ounces grated dry Jack cheese

Creamed Leeks (recipe follows)

Clarified butter, for frying

Pour 4 cups water into a saucepan, set over high heat and when it boils, stir in the barley grits. Add the salt, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture is very thick and the grits are tender, about 35 to 40 minutes. Season generously with black pepper, add the butter and cheese and stir until they are melted. Taste, correct the seasoning and remove from the heat.

Rinse a sheet pan or other shallow container in water and pour in the grits. Set a sheet of parchment or wax paper on top of the grits and cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, until the grits are chilled and have set fairly firmly.

While the grits chill, prepare the creamed leeks or other accompaniments.

To cook, put 2 teaspoons of clarified butter or olive oil in a heavy frying pan (high-quality nonstick is best) set over medium heat. Use a medium-size ice cream scoop or a tablespoon to form rounds of barley grits about the size of golf balls. Put several rounds into the hot frying pan, leaving plenty of room between them. Use a spatula to gently press the balls to form cakes about ½-inch thick. Fry for 4 to 5 minutes, gently turn and fry until golden brown.

Transfer to a warm platter and continue until all of the grits have been made into cakes.

To serve, set the platter with the barley cakes and the dish with the creamed leeks side by side and let guests serve themselves. Alternatively, divide the barley cakes among individual plates, followed by the creamed leeks. Sprinkle with chives, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Creamed Leeks

Makes 4 servings

8 medium leeks, white and pale green parts only, trimmed and thoroughly washed in warm water

4 tablespoons butter

Kosher salt

½ cup dry white or sparkling wine

¾ cup crème fraîche or heavy cream

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons freshly snipped chives

1 lemon, cut in wedges

If the leeks are particularly long, cut them in half, crosswise.

Put the butter in a heavy saute pan, set over medium-low heat and, when the butter is melted, add the leeks and turn them to coat them in the butter.

Season lightly with salt.

Add the wine, cover the pan and cook gently until the leeks are almost fully tender, about 8 minutes. Uncover, add the crème fraîche or heavy cream and continue to simmer gently until the leeks are fully tender and the liquid has begun to thicken.

Use tongs to transfer the leeks to a shallow serving bowl. Increase the heat under the pan, season the sauce with several turns of black pepper and simmer until it thickens a bit more. Pour the sauce over the leeks, scatter the chives on top, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away, alongside or over barley cakes.

Michele Anna Jordan is about 50% Irish (along with 25% Ukrainian and 25% who knows?). Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette