Delicious ways to cook with barley for St. Patrick’s Day

Americans eat corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day because, many decades ago, corned beef on the East Coast was cheaper than bacon, which was more traditionally Irish. The substitution by Irish Americans stuck, though we now eat it at this time of year mostly because it’s easier to find good corned beef now than at any other time, unless you live near a Jewish deli.

And I don’t think there is anything wrong with corned beef and cabbage, on St. Patrick’s Day or any other time. I make great versions and, honestly, I’ve never had a bad one. But it’s not on my menu this year.

Instead, I’m focusing on barley, an important part of the traditional Irish diet. It is also thought to be one of the first grains humans cultivated. It grows well in a wide variety of climates, both cold and hot, and provides excellent nutrition, including protein, vitamin B6, calcium, folacin, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, riboflavin and zinc.

It also contains gluten, so if you are gluten-averse, ignore the recipe here for barley cakes and omit the barley from the other two recipes. The dishes won’t be the same, but they still will be good.

According to traditional Chinese nutrition, barley is one of the foods that feeds the spleen, which can take a big hit when we are under stress. Given the last 7 years or so — political upheaval, wild fire, drought, pandemic, war — I think we could all use some good barley recipes right about now.

In addition to these recipes, you can use barley to make risottos, grain salads, porridges similar to congee and several wonderful soups.

Dublin Coddle (Irish Sausage, Bacon, Barley and Potato Stew)

Makes about 8 servings

½ cup pearled barley, soaked in water overnight

8 slices of thick bacon

8 pork sausages, such as bangers, bratwurst or a similar sausage

1 large yellow onion, trimmed and sliced into ⅛-inch rounds

2 large leeks, white and pale green parts only, thoroughly cleaned and cut into ⅛-inch rounds

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

3 medium-size waxy potatoes

3 bay leaves

3 small thyme sprigs

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

3 tablespoons butter

1 bottle Newcastle Brown Ale, Negro Modelo or similar dark beer

3 cups homemade chicken or beef stock

Hearth bread

Drain the barley and set it aside. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Set a Dutch oven or similar ovenproof container over high heat, add the bacon and cook until it is almost crisp and has released most of its fat. Transfer to absorbent paper.

Add the sausages and brown on all sides; transfer to the paper with the bacon.

If the meat has released a lot of fat, pour off about half of it; you want about ¼ to ⅓ inch of fat in the pot. Add onion and leeks and saute until they soften and begin to give off their aromas, about 6 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables, stir once or twice and cook for 3 minutes. Season with salt.

While the onions and leeks cook, prepare the potatoes. Peel them, rinse in cool water, dry and cut into ¼-inch thick rounds. Set aside.

Set the bay leaves and thyme sprigs on top of the onions and leeks. Add the bacon, in a single layer, followed by the sausages, in a single layer.

Scatter the barley over the top, followed by the parsley.

Tile the potatoes over all the other ingredients, overlapping the slices slightly. Pour the beer over everything, followed by the stock. Top the potatoes with butter and season with salt and several very generous turns of black pepper.

Set in the oven and cook for about 2 hours or a bit longer, until the potatoes are fully tender and golden brown on top.

Remove from the oven and let rest 15 minutes. To serve, ladle into large soup bowls, being sure to reach all the way down to the bottom of the vessel for each serving. Enjoy hot, with hearth bread for dipping in the delicious juices.

If I were to add dried peas to this soup, it would be Scotch broth. Without those peas, it is Irish lamb broth.

Irish Lamb Broth

Serves 6 to 8

2 pounds meaty lamb necks or lamb riblets

Kosher salt

4 tablespoons pearled barley, soaked in water overnight and rinsed

2 leeks, white and pale green parts only, wash thoroughly and minced

2 carrots, minced

2 small turnips, minced

6 cups thinly sliced cabbage or a mix of thinly sliced cabbage and Lacinato kale

Black pepper in a mill

Set the lamb on a clean work surface and season it all over with salt. Put it in a soup pot or large saucepan, add 10 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to very low and simmer gently, partially covered, for 90 minutes. Every now and then, skim the simmering water to remove any foam and other impurities that rise to the surface.