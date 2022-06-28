Depot Hotel reopens as The Depot

After closing in December, shortly after the historic building was sold to developers Ken and Stacy Mattson, the Depot Hotel and Restaurant reopened this week. Now promoted as simply The Depot or The Depot Restaurant, the restaurant offers a limited menu for patio and take-out dining.

The new menu features dishes like crispy calamari ($18); chef’s asparagus soup ($14); pizza Bianca with crema, pecorino sardo, argula ($22); rigatoni carbonara with guanciale, peas and parmigano-reggiano ($26); and flourless chocolate cake ($10). The hours are Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.

The restaurant is hosting a Fourth of July party. Details are scarce, but tickets cost $125 for adults and $65 for children.

The 1870 building was constructed of stone from Gen. Mariano Vallejo’s quarries and was intended as a three-room home. In 1890 the San Francisco and North Pacific Railroad purchased the Sonoma Valley Railroad and extended the tracks adjacent to the side of the saloon.

When the railroad station was built across the street, the railroad bought the saloon and added a kitchen to serve passengers. For several years the establishment served robust Italian dinners to Sonoma residents until the building became a private residence again in 1923.

Michael and Gia Ghilarducci purchased the Depot Hotel & Restaurant in 1985 and moved into the upstairs with their family. After master chef Michael Ghilarducci suddenly died in 2014, son Tony took over as executive chef, having worked at several top restaurants including The French Laundry.

In 2019 the family put it up for sale for $5 million, but the final sale price in 2021 was not disclosed. The Ghilarduccis are no longer involved in the Depot.

The restaurant is located at 241 First St. W.

Kathleen Hill contributed to this report.