Depot Provisions opens in Calistoga

CALISTOGA

After being closed for years, the Calistoga Depot is currently undergoing a revitalization, with a new wine shop recently opening in the historic building and several other new businesses planned.

Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop, recently opened in the depot that dates to 1868 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is the second-oldest train depot in California.

Depot Provisions sells local artisanal products such as cheese and charcuterie as well as prepared foods such as pizzas and sandwiches, baked goods for breakfast and coffee. The wine selection features Napa Valley wines, available by the glass or bottle.

Plans are to later open the Calistoga Depot Distillery 1868, which will sell spirits and craft cocktails. The railcars also are being upgraded to house shops, a restaurant and an oyster bar, among other enterprises.

The depot is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 1458 Lincoln Ave., calistogadepot.com

SEBASTOPOL

Blue Ridge Kitchen is offering a four-course dinner featuring coastal modern Mexican cuisine coupled with craft mezcal cocktails from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30. The dinner features the culinary expertise of Matt D’Ambrosi of Blue Ridge Kitchen and Felipe Meneses of Angustina. Meneses is well-known for his sold-out pop-up events. $95 plus tax and a 20% service charge. 6770 McKinley St., Suite 150, in The Barlow. To reserve, call 707-222-5040 or go to brkitchen.com.

WINDSOR

La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard will host the 2022 Paulee Dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 6.

The dinner will be held outdoors with ample room for social distancing. Inspired by the Paulee gatherings in France, the dinner is a chance to taste bottlings from more than 25 Russian River Valley wineries. Winemakers and guests will share rare vintages and coveted wines from their cellars, in keeping with the Paulee tradition. Tickets are $275 per person and include a welcome reception and dinner festivities. To reserve, go to russianrivervalley.org/events/paulee-dinner. 3575 Slusser Road.

SONOMA

Ram’s Gate Winery is offering a Caviar Experience, a 90-minute tasting with the choice of Reserve or Golden Reserve Caviar from Tsar Nicoulai, paired with traditional sparkling wine and still wines. $120 to $160 per person. To reserve, email concierge@ramsgate.com.

SANTA ROSA

Sur La Table is offering a range of in-store and online cooking classes, including a Night In online cooking class, a Date Night class and a Kitchen Fun summer series for kids and teens. In store classes are $59 per person, while online classes are $29. To register, go to surlatable.com.

NAPA

Bouchaine Vineyards is offering a new wine-and-cheese pairing experience at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. The tasting, priced at $125 per person, explores the philosophy of wine and cheese pairing and how to make the perfect charcuterie board. Each experience will include four cheeses, made of two or three kinds of milk. To reserve, call 707-252-9065. The winery is located at 1075 Buchli Station Road.

SAN FRANCISCO

After a two-year hiatus, Oysterfest is back at the Waterbar on Sunday, Aug. 28. A donation of $90 covers admission, restaurant bites, wines, craft beers, oysters, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a silent auction. The outdoor festival, from noon to 3 p.m., will benefit the San Francisco chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. To reserve: waterbarsf.com/oysterfest. The restaurant is located at 399 The Embarcadero.