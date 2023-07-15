Design Recipes: A case for white cabinets

Cabinets come in all shapes, sizes and colors, too! Selecting the right material and color may be one the most important decisions to make when designing the overall look and feel of your kitchen.

When considering renovating or creating a new kitchen, what is the best cabinet color? These days, more than ever, the answer is white. Not considered bland, boring or low end, white remains a popular and desired choice for homeowners looking to create a timeless and elegant look that will also create a neutral palette.

What are some advantages of selecting white as a cabinet choice? Here are some top reasons:

— If you ever decide to sell your property, white cabinets will have universal appeal.

— White cabinets can be dressed up or dressed down. For example, they can work just as well in a farm-style house as a mansion.

— White cabinets can also work well with nearly any hardware style.

— White cabinetry is versatile and won’t clash with existing flooring, furniture or finishes in areas such as countertops.

— White cabinetry is considered timeless and elegant, as opposed to trendy or personalized.

Here are some tips to get you started.

— Hire a professional to properly measure and install your cabinetry.

— Obtain samples and display them in your kitchen before making a purchasing decision.

— Invest in good-quality cabinetry made of solid hardwood. Cabinets should last for decades.

— Carefully choose hardware. Selection can drastically impact the look and feel of a cabinet.

— Invest in elements that may improve functionality like interior drawer inserts or cabinet dividers.