Dig in now for a bountiful crop this fall

A little effort in July yields big rewards

July, with its hot weather, is not the most pleasant time of year to be doing chores in the food garden. But man, does the work pay off.

The spring crops have mostly finished up by now, leaving behind their residue of overgrown vegetable plants mixed with opportunistic weeds. The peas are brown, the lettuce has bolted, the spinach disappeared a long time ago. It is this barren landscape that waits for you to plant the fall garden.

Yes, it’s hot. And the spring garden’s soil is exhausted and dry. But take a look. The summer crops — tomatoes, okra, eggplant, cucumbers, summer squash — are thriving. Don’t you want to have garden-fresh food as the weather cools Don’t you want your Thanksgiving table set with food you’ve grown? That will be something to be thankful for.

So, be of stout heart and good cheer, put on your gardening hat and gloves and get out there and make it happen.

Start by tidying up

First, clean up all the spent crops and weeds from the beds or rows where you’ll be planting the fall garden. Cut down or mow the tops. As you chop the weeds now gone to seed, make a mental note to cut the weeds before they make seed next year.

After cutting, spread good compost or organic fertilizer about 4 inches thick over the area where you’ll be planting fall’s vegetable seeds. Then turn the soil to a shovelful deep to bury the compost and turn over the roots of the old vegetables and weeds. You want these to decay and enrich the soil.

Break up dirt clods and smooth the soil and you’re ready to plant.

What to plant now

Here are some good crops to plant in July that will be mainstays of your fall garden.

Start with snap beans. Plenty of warm weather is still on the way for beans to produce a good crop. Filet beans, those long, slender French beans, are a good choice. So are blue lake bush beans, the prolific producer of classic green snap beans.

Plant Lutz green leaf beets now. This variety grows to 6 inches or more in height and never becomes pithy. They’ll last in your fall garden right through winter and become sweeter as the cold weather comes on.

Other root crops such as carrots, turnips, rutabagas and potatoes, if planted now, will be available for you all fall. They also will store in the ground over the winter in our mild climate.

Chard is another vegetable that will sail through the winter for you. So will kale, but wait until mid-August to plant kale and other cabbage-family crops.

If you plant early in July, there’s time to ripen a fall crop of sweet corn. Try a variety called ‘Sweetness’ from Territorial Seed Co. (800-626-0866).

While your summer squash is still producing, now is the time to plant winter squash. Waltham butternut, especially the bush types that grow compactly, are a good choice for their sweet, silky, orange flesh and long-keeping qualities. Sow in the heat of July and they’ll give you their squashes toward the end of October. Store these on the floor of a cool, unheated room and they’ll get sweeter as winter goes on. Check them every week or two, because if their skins are nicked open, they’ll soon turn into a puddle of squishy goo.

You can start a few lettuce seeds now, but put them in a shaded place, as summer’s fierce heat and sunshine will soon fry them.

Later, after Labor Day, sow a few more lettuce seeds every week. They favor cool weather and by then, while the days may be warm, the nights will be getting cooler.

Fall tacos will require fresh cilantro, so plant some now. Ditto with dill to pickle some of the last summer cukes.

Get starts going indoors

If you have a sunny enclosure or an indoor growing setup with lights, consider starting leeks inside in July. They’ll be ready to set into the garden in late October or early November, where they will enjoy the cold weather for a harvest next spring.

Here’s a trick I learned from an elderly French woman setting out her leeks in early November near the city of Angouleme in southern France. She stirred a couple handfuls of wood ashes in a bucket of water and put her started leeks in it, took them to the garden, made planting holes with a dibble and planted the ash-dipped leek starts in the hole. She said this prevents onion maggots and thrips from damaging the young leeks.

You can use the same indoor setup to start your fall cabbage family members.

Cabbages, bok choy, tat-soi, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collards, kale and others can be started now and transplanted to the garden in September.

Summer pruning and mulching

There are always tasks to do in the garden, and July is no exception. This month, it’s time for summer pruning.

Many fruit trees, including apples and mulberries, produce a crop on short spurs along bottom branches. Cutting back vigorous spring growth on topmost branches encourages the trees to put more energy into the fruiting area.

Check your cherries, plums and apricot trees and prune any weak, competing or crossing branches.

Overgrown shrubs tend to flower high on their branches where they get the most sunlight. But they can’t be seen up there, so prune them back to a height where you’ll be able to see their flowers next season. This includes plants like deutzia, forsythia, kerria, philadelphus, weigela and climbing roses, among others.

Check your grapes, both wine grapes and seedless table grapes, for mildew on the leaves. If you spot any, use a spray of wettable sulfur, available at garden centers, to keep the mildew at bay.

After a summer of piddling production, your strawberries would like to head into the fall with an additional boost of nutrition. Fish emulsion fertilizer, rotted manure (especially rabbit and goat) and well-made compost applied now will give the strawberries the boost they need to step up production in the final months of the growing season.

Finally, don’t forget to mulch your new fall garden and replenish the mulch on your summer crops if needed. Nothing helps conserve water in our ornamental and edible gardens more than a thick layer of mulch.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and gardening writer. He can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.)