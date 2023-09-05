Dine on bridge above the Russian River for a memorable feast

SANTA ROSA

SRJC baking students back in action

If you need a new contender for your morning pastry habit, check out the Alex Ling Bakery at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Culinary Arts Center. The bakery, stocked with pastries made by students in the SRJC baking and pastry program, reopened for the fall semester last week. Find bagels, croissants, focaccia and more. If you’re lucky, you may even score a full-size fruit tart for your a weekend dinner party. The bakery will be open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays, with a few exceptions, through the end of the semester on Dec. 15. For the complete schedule, go to culinary.santarosa.edu. 1670 Mendocino Ave. Parking is available on Carr Avenue.

SONOMA

Chefs bring heat for chili cook-off

Chefs may know how to make all five mother sauces and can plate with precision, but how do they perform when it comes to a big ol’ pot of chili? Find out at Cline Family Cellars’ first annual Chili Challenge, 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday. The contest pits seven Wine Country chefs against each other, including Ari Weiswasser from Glen Ellen Star and Lauren Kershner from Songbird Parlour in Glen Ellen. Event guests will determine the winner. Tickets are $55 per person and include tastes of chili, wine, music and games for the whole family to enjoy. Purchase tickets at exploretock.com/clinecellars. Proceeds from the cook-off will be donated to World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides meals for those displaced by war or disasters. 24737 Arnold Drive.

WINDSOR

Bottles and Broadway at La Crema

Enjoy an afternoon of sips and singing as a star from the Great White Way comes to Wine Country. La Crema Winery will host Jay Armstrong Johnson, star of Broadway shows like “Phantom of the Opera” and “Hair,” as he makes his Sonoma County debut, 3-6 p.m. Saturday on the lawn at Richard’s Grove. Bring a lawn chair and settle in for an afternoon of great entertainment. Wine and food from local food trucks will be available to purchase. Tickets are $60 per person and available at exploretock.com/lacrema.

GEYSERVILLE

Cyrus throws anniversary cocktail party

Chef Douglas Keane and the staff at Cyrus have much to celebrate. The Geyserville restaurant, which received its first Michelin star earlier this year, will mark its first anniversary in style with a garden cocktail party from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14. Guests will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and featured wines from Cyrus’ winery partners. Tickets, available at exploretock.com/cyrus, are $125 per person, and 20% of ticket sales will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation for Maui fire relief. 275 Highway 128.

HEALDSBURG

Craft your own utensils at this workshop

Imagine how clever you’d feel the next time you sit down to Chinese take-out and you whip out a pair of chopsticks you made yourself! Learn to make your own hashi (that’s chopsticks in Japanese) at a special workshop at Single Thread Farm from 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Join the artisans from Seral Wood & Steel as they lead the class through the ancient wood-shaving technique used to make hashi. The class includes refreshments from the Single Thread kitchen and a pair of self-made and designed chopsticks to take home. Limited seats are available at exploretock.com/singlethreadfarm for $175. 2836 Dry Creek Road.

GUERNEVILLE

Waiting for years for the return of this dinner

Guerneville is full of unique experiences, but dining on the pedestrian bridge above the Russian River might just be the best of all. Feast Above the River is a five-course dinner paired with wine from local west county boutique wineries, enjoyed as diners savor the sunset from their perch on the historic bridge. The event debuted in 2019 and finally returns 6-9:30 Sept. 24. Tickets are $175 and are available at russianriver.com. 16209 First St.