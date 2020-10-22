Diners weigh the ethics, risks and responsibilities of eating inside restaurants

Before dining out became a game of risk, with real-life consequences, Mary Kalemkerian would pick a restaurant based on what she actually wanted to eat or what place had just opened in her neighborhood on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Those days are gone. Her selection process is considerably more rigorous now. It involves a checklist: What are the restaurant's COVID-19 protocols? How far are the tables spaced apart? On what block does the restaurant do business? Is there a lot of foot traffic?

If a restaurant can't satisfy her minimum requirements, Kalemkerian, 43, won't patronize its patio. She doesn't even have a checklist for indoor dining, which resumed in New York City on Sept. 30. For her, that option isn't on the table.

"I don't see myself dining indoors ever, not until I'm vaccinated. The idea of being indoors in most situations bothers me," said Kalemkerian, a human rights officer at the United Nations. "A situation where I'm eating, other people are eating, they're breathing and there are walls around us basically freaks me out."

As temperatures drop and patios start to close, diners across the country will soon have to make up their own minds. They are not easy decisions. There are no foolproof calculations. The federal government has not issued a set of universal, mandatory rules to guide the nation's hundreds of thousands of restaurants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued only "considerations," leaving safety protocols, sick leave policies and customer behavior in the hands of local jurisdictions and individual owners. The protocols, as you can imagine, vary widely.

To dine in or not to dine in? The considerations begin with the personal and quickly expand to public concerns: worker welfare, lack of universal health care, restaurant survival, ventilation systems, government safety nets, questionable information sources and much more. These considerations are naturally influenced by the daily news cycle, which can fuel fears or create a greater sense of urgency. A lack of a new stimulus bill? Time to help save restaurants! Dining out increases your risk of coronavirus infection? Time to stay home and cook!

Cindy Clifford says there are three kinds of people during the pandemic: Those who won't re-enter public life until there's a vaccine. Those who don't care and go about their daily lives as if everything is normal. And those, like her, who follow the protocols and try to enjoy the few comforts still available. Clifford, 60, who owns a Houston public relations firm dedicated to corporate and technology clients, says she dines out five to six times a week, often for business. She dines inside, mostly because it's too hot and humid to eat outdoors in swampy southeast Texas.

"I think it's serious," Clifford says about the virus, which she has successfully avoided. "I think it's something that you have to be wildly careful about."

But "eating," she adds with a laugh, "is all we have to do."

Since late August, American adults have been fairly consistent in their attitude toward dining inside restaurants. Over the course of seven surveys conducted by Axios-Ipsos, between 26 and 29% of respondents said they consider indoor dining a "large risk" to their health. Conversely, on those same surveys, between 7 and 11% of Americans said indoor dining poses no risk at all.

Yet the very question posed by Axios-Ipsos pollsters - how much of a risk to your health and well-being is dining in at a restaurant right now? - does not begin to cover the many concerns that weigh on Americans as they make their own decisions. Lawrence Severt, a neurologist who works for a drug company, avoids indoor dining because he's temporarily living with his elderly parents, who are susceptible to the virus. Matthew Larkin, a line cook in Columbus, Ohio, occasionally dines inside because he wants to support his peers, many of whom, he suspects, cannot survive on takeout and delivery alone. Rebecca Thimmesch, a former youth organizer in Washington, D.C., refuses to dine out because it puts restaurant employees at risk, whether in face-to-face interactions with customers or during their trips on public transportation.

Severt, Larkin and Thimmesch are each looking at dining from an ethical perspective. That is, how their behaviors could potentially affect others. There are no neutral positions in the ethical discussion of indoor dining, says Randy Cohen, 72, the New York-based writer who, for more than a decade, served as the Ethicist (and America's conscience) for the New York Times Magazine.

"There are ethical implications about eating at a restaurant and not eating at a restaurant," he says. "No matter what you do, you'll do harm. If you go eat in a restaurant, you'll endanger the health of other people. If you don't go eat in a restaurant, you'll endanger them in other ways, financially. It has real serious consequences since our government decided that a safety net is for suckers and losers."