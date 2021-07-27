Dinners to celebrate seafood and more coming up in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA

Balletto dinners celebrate 20th anniversary

Balletto Vineyards will welcome guests at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8 to Balletto Summer Suppers, featuring a six-course, farm-to-table meal paired with Balletto’s award-winning estate wines at the winery.

Balletto Vineyards owner John Balletto and Winemaker Anthony Beckman will preside over the suppers, speaking about the selection of wines and sharing the history of the Balletto family, now celebrating their 20th anniversary as winemakers in the Russian River Valley.

Chef Fernando Ruiz, a Food Network celebrity chef based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, will prepare the dinner that includes halibut, gazpacho, ahi tuna, crispy pork belly, grilled prime New York strip loin and an assortment of local Sonoma County cheeses.

The dinner will take place in Balletto Vineyards’ expansive, newly renovated Reserve Room. Tickets are $125 per person. To reserve: 707-568-2455, ext. 101 or online at bit.ly/3hZ4juE

The winery is located at 5700 Occidental Road.

TOMALES

Salmon Association to serve seafood dinner

The Golden State Salmon Association (GSSA) will host a benefit afternoon meal of gourmet fresh seafood on Aug. 7 at the William Tell House Restaurant and Inn, with proceeds going to support the association’s work to restore salmon populations.

Fresh, locally caught California king salmon will anchor the event with a grilled salmon entree as well as salmon poke. Ceviche made with wild halibut (and maybe some tuna) will warm up the crowd, along with fresh oysters. Everyone will get a small vacuum-sealed packet of smoked salmon to take home.

The Salmon Association this past spring worked with the state to help maximize the chances of survival for this year’s baby salmon population in the face of drought.

“We’re looking forward to coming together for a very special culinary experience with some of nature’s finest foods and to support GSSA’s long-term goal of rebuilding the salmon runs that support coastal and inland communities,” said John McManus, the association’s president.

There will be two seatings, at noon and 4 p.m. Tickets are $100, $50 for kids under 12. To reserve: 855-251-4472.

Wine and beer are included in the ticket price, with cocktails for purchase. There also will be a raffle. For more information, go to goldenstatesalmon.org

KENWOOD

Sushimotos presents Korean dinner at Séamus

Sushimotos, a mobile sushi bar, will present a Korean Dinner and Wine Pairing at Séamus Wines tasting lounge at 5 p.m. Aug. 7, featuring dishes from Sushimotos Chef/owner Ed Metcalfe.

The dinner will include Spicy Korean Miso Soup with rice noodles, bok choy, silken tofu and scallions; Banchan pickles; Bulgogi-style BBQ Short Ribs with housemade kimchi and steamed rice; and Chai Almond shortbread cookies.

Tickets are $70, including tip, tax and one glass of pinot noir. To reserve: sushimotos.com and click on events.

Metcalfe plans to teach sushi classes at Séamus Wines tasting lounge in the winter, with demonstration classes that include recipes and methods for students to use at home.

Séamus Wines is located at 8910 Sonoma Highway.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56